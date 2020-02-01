SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. reduced its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Little House Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.40. 247,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,181. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $49.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.10.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.