SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to post sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the lowest is $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies reported sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.83%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

SSNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $69.00 price objective on SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.01. The company had a trading volume of 801,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $67.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.92.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $15,004,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,931,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,856,756.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 142 shares of company stock valued at $8,373. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 815.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 55.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

