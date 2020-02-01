SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 740 ($9.73) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.88) price objective (down previously from GBX 680 ($8.95)) on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded shares of SSP Group to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SSP Group to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SSP Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 720 ($9.47).

LON SSPG traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 644 ($8.47). The company had a trading volume of 774,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.56, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. SSP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 602 ($7.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 751.07 ($9.88). The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a PE ratio of 23.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 661.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 666.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from SSP Group’s previous dividend of $5.80. This represents a yield of 0.95%. SSP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.43%.

In other SSP Group news, insider Jonathan Davies sold 69,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.43), for a total value of £447,603.89 ($588,797.54). Also, insider Simon Smith sold 56,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.64), for a total transaction of £372,762.09 ($490,347.40).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

