SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG) in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.88) price target (down from GBX 680 ($8.95)) on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC raised SSP Group to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised SSP Group to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 720 ($9.47).

Shares of SSPG stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 644 ($8.47). 546,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 661.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 666.38. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.56. SSP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 602 ($7.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 751.07 ($9.88).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from SSP Group’s previous dividend of $5.80. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. SSP Group’s payout ratio is 0.43%.

In other news, insider Simon Smith sold 56,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.64), for a total transaction of £372,762.09 ($490,347.40). Also, insider Jonathan Davies sold 69,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.43), for a total transaction of £447,603.89 ($588,797.54).

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

