St James House (LON:SJH) Trading 36.2% Higher

St James House PLC (LON:SJH)’s share price traded up 36.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 32 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 32 ($0.42), 12,490 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.31).

The stock has a market capitalization of $728,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

St James House Company Profile (LON:SJH)

St James House PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides lottery, payment processing, and e-commerce services in the United Kingdom. It provides lottery management services, including financial reconciliation and management, draw management, player communication, and prize provision services for society lotteries.

