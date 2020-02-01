St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $89,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 93.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 649,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,082,000 after purchasing an additional 189,460 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 266,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,701,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC now owns 212,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,798,000 after purchasing an additional 157,593 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,410,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $295.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,182,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,862. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $298.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.21. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $245.68 and a 52 week high of $305.92.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

