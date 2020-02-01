St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 1,319 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC cut its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,145 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen set a $76.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 427,786 shares of company stock valued at $31,726,338 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.82. 9,867,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,691,036. The company has a market capitalization of $88.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.72.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

