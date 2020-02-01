St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 2.5% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,886.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 356,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,745,000 after acquiring an additional 338,794 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 899.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,370,000 after purchasing an additional 178,304 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8,496.4% in the fourth quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 66,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65,932 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,534,000 after purchasing an additional 42,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 845.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,622,000 after purchasing an additional 34,560 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $7.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $365.46. 1,566,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,594. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.25. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $328.72 and a 12 month high of $383.41.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

