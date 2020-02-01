Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE:SSI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.12. 2,386,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,499,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. Stage Stores has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Stage Stores had a negative return on equity of 34.21% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $414.98 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Stage Stores will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Stage Stores by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 47,389 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stage Stores by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 129,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 35,211 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Stage Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Stage Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Stage Stores during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

Stage Stores Company Profile

Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website, and private label credit card and loyalty programs.

