Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Increased to $179.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $171.00 to $179.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SWK. Zelman & Associates lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $160.00 target price on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.67.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $5.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.33. 1,833,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,352. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $123.04 and a twelve month high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Donald Allan sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total value of $452,757.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,403 shares in the company, valued at $19,808,618.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $210,920.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,284.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,059 shares of company stock worth $9,292,144. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 75.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,069 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,041,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,367,000 after acquiring an additional 50,448 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth about $433,000. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 16.7% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 29,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 197,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,459,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

