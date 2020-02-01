Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Stanley Black & Decker updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 8.80-9.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $8.80-9.00 EPS.

SWK opened at $159.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.32. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $123.04 and a 52 week high of $173.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research set a $160.00 price target on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

Stanley Black & Decker declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Nixon John acquired 169,566 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.18 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.14. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 16,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $2,560,044.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,544.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,059 shares of company stock worth $9,292,144 over the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.