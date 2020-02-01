Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.80-9.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.01. Stanley Black & Decker also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 8.80-9.00 EPS.

SWK traded down $5.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.33. 1,833,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,352. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.32. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $123.04 and a 12-month high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $161.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.67.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider John H. Wyatt sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $2,797,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,607,534.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 16,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $2,560,044.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,544.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,059 shares of company stock worth $9,292,144 over the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

