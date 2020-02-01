Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
SBLK has been the topic of several other reports. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Pareto Securities downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $743.12 million, a PE ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.75% of the company’s stock.
About Star Bulk Carriers
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.
