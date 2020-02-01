Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SBLK has been the topic of several other reports. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Pareto Securities downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $743.12 million, a PE ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $248.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.35 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

