Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Earns Hold Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their hold rating on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) in a research report report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Weeden reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.24.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $84.83 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.40.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 246.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

