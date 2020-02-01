State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Tech Data were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tech Data by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in Tech Data by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tech Data by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Tech Data by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Tech Data by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TECD stock opened at $143.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.84 and its 200-day moving average is $118.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.19. Tech Data Corp has a 52-week low of $80.20 and a 52-week high of $145.25.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Tech Data’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tech Data Corp will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TECD. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tech Data to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

