State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,730,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,047,000 after purchasing an additional 292,830 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 606,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,800,000 after purchasing an additional 64,519 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6,873.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 244,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,556,000 after purchasing an additional 240,848 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 217,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,387,000 after purchasing an additional 100,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

NYSE:VAC opened at $120.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.09 and a 200 day moving average of $111.33. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 52 week low of $82.43 and a 52 week high of $131.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.73.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.07). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

In related news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 3,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $367,093.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian E. Miller sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $1,960,035.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,642.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,589 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,461 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VAC shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nomura set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.43.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.