State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 68,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 116.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 802.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 352.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $135,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Mark Yung acquired 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,777.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,202.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

PACW opened at $35.05 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.64 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.80.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PACW. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

