State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Mattel by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 83,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mattel by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Mattel by 27.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Mattel by 85.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Mattel by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter.

Get Mattel alerts:

MAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.05.

MAT stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 1.70. Mattel Inc has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 26.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.