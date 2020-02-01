State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBS. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,368,000 after buying an additional 337,580 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $15,391,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 297,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,949,000 after purchasing an additional 156,322 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 374,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,103,000 after purchasing an additional 137,391 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $4,467,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $42.29 and a one year high of $58.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.31%.

In other Webster Financial news, Director Mark Pettie sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $185,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,799.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBS. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Compass Point raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.64.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

