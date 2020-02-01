State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.59 Million Position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 19.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 810 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amedisys and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.04.

Shares of AMED opened at $176.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Amedisys Inc has a 12 month low of $106.65 and a 12 month high of $184.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.71.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $494.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.14 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amedisys Inc will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, Director Jake L. Netterville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.56, for a total transaction of $167,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,700 shares in the company, valued at $12,014,052. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $1,116,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,208. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

