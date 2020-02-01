State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 18,900 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 48.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 989,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,665,000 after purchasing an additional 322,982 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 9.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 39,871 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 12.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 338,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 37,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $14,221,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

VLY opened at $10.53 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $276.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

