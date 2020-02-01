Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Receives $35.18 Consensus PT from Analysts

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.18.

STLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.67. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.06.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 96.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 39.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

