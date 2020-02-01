Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 5,245,242 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,389% from the previous session’s volume of 352,188 shares.The stock last traded at $0.88 and had previously closed at $0.65.

The company has a market capitalization of $41.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76.

Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $276.13 million for the quarter. Stein Mart had a negative return on equity of 16.10% and a negative net margin of 0.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Stein Mart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stein Mart in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stein Mart by 44.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 976,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 300,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Stein Mart Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMRT)

Stein Mart, Inc a specialty off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home décor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the Unites States. The company's stores also provide merchandise locator services; a preferred customer program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards.

