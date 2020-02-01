Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Stereotaxis Inc (OTCMKTS:STXS)’s share price was down 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.83, approximately 574,995 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 270,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STXS. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Stereotaxis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,530,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the third quarter worth $42,000. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems and instruments for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms in the United States and internationally. Its products include Niobe ES robotic system that enables physicians to complete interventional procedures by providing image guided delivery of catheters and guide wires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system, which offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

