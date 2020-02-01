Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRCL. BidaskClub downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $62.68 on Friday. Stericycle Inc has a one year low of $40.06 and a one year high of $66.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.15 and a 200-day moving average of $54.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $833.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.21 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stericycle Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

