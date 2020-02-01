Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,811 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,746 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Sterling Construction during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 1,216.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 15,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Construction by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $365.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.15. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.73.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). Sterling Construction had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $291.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Sterling Construction from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Sterling Construction Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.