Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling is a leading heavy civil construction company that specializes in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the U.S. The company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. Its water infrastructure projects include water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. “

STRL has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Sterling Construction from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of STRL stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $365.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.15. Sterling Construction has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.73.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $291.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.50 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sterling Construction will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRL. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Sterling Construction in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sterling Construction in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 1,216.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 15,412 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 43.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

