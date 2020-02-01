Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Price Target to $54.00

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

BCEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Shares of NYSE:BCEI opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.38. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 58.72%. The company had revenue of $75.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.68 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 37,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCEI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,266,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 231.3% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 331,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after buying an additional 231,330 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 22.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,643,000 after buying an additional 228,314 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 907.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 126,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 113,507 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 528.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 48,143 shares during the period.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

