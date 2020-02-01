Stifel Nicolaus Raises MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target to $28.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MTSI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.99.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MTSI stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.42. 590,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,685. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.92. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $31.31.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 83.56% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $86,609.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,666.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 3,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $79,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,171.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,422 shares of company stock worth $172,437 over the last three months. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,207,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,110,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,591,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 231.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.