STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.45.

STM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:STM traded down $1.64 on Friday, hitting $27.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,342,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,609. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.43. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $30.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average of $22.36.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 80,600 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 38,594 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

