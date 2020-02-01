Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Acquires 40,754 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 100.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,754 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPAB. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,920,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,292 shares during the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,171,000. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,027,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 967,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,437,000 after buying an additional 709,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 963,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,445,000 after buying an additional 608,125 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPAB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.97. 1,073,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,133. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.50. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $27.90 and a twelve month high of $29.97.

