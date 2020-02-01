Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RWO. State Street Corp increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,939,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,458,000 after purchasing an additional 157,254 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,918,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,380,000 after purchasing an additional 133,102 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,765,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,954 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 240,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 32,092 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 613.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 28,176 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RWO traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.68. 250,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,871. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.51. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $48.16 and a 12-month high of $53.40.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

