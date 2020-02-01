Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Cuts Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,307,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830,518 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,465,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,251,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,506 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,733,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $958,833,000 after purchasing an additional 186,356 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $748,808,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,118,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $873,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Nomura set a $215.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.21.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.59. 18,158,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,481,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

