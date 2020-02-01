Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,987 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 140,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Lpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,792,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 1,041,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,966,000 after purchasing an additional 34,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,873,669 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.47. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

