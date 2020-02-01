Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,847,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,768 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,849,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $482,088,000 after purchasing an additional 64,275 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,406,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $407,114,000 after purchasing an additional 110,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,263,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,802,000 after purchasing an additional 32,135 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON traded down $5.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.22. 5,499,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,595,854. The company has a market cap of $123.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.25 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $180.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.42.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

