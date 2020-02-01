Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Purchases 1,194 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 663.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Stryker by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 868 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.45.

Shares of SYK traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.70. 1,484,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,658. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.50. The company has a market cap of $78.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.