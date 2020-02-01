Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 209.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 365.4% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.93.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,482,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,347,364. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.46 and its 200-day moving average is $57.81. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $69.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.66.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

