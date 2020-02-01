Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 853 Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 853 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMGN. Argus increased their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Leerink Swann increased their target price on Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $198.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.81.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $10.10 on Friday, reaching $216.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,955,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,862. The stock has a market cap of $128.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

