Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $234,000 Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 78.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $67,000.

NYSEARCA:BKLN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,522,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,077,438. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.65. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $23.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

