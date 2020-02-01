Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,451 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 626,935 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $121,707,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 582.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 527,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $102,328,000 after purchasing an additional 450,264 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $87,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 450,274 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $80,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 426,031 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $76,541,000 after purchasing an additional 90,869 shares during the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from to in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

NSC stock traded down $6.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,108,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,205. The stock has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $166.33 and a fifty-two week high of $219.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.70.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

