Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Valley Forge Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 482,922 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $83,067,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE V traded down $9.24 on Friday, hitting $198.97. 15,777,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,765,022. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.30 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13. The company has a market cap of $391.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,434 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.88.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

