Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 1,745 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,307,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830,518 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,465,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,251,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,506 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,733,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $958,833,000 after acquiring an additional 186,356 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $748,808,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,118,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $873,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,377 shares in the last quarter. 46.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TH Capital upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.21.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.59. 18,158,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,481,418. The company has a market cap of $525.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.69.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

