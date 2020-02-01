Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Position in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust during the third quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 1,718.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 13.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 15.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust during the third quarter valued at $360,000. 24.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JHI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.98. 21,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,537. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.21. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $17.97.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

