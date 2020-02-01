Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397,580 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,082,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,670 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,174,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,016 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.4% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,362,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,882,000 after acquiring an additional 643,428 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 260.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 801,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,143,000 after acquiring an additional 579,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.44. 9,180,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,316,562. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.89. The stock has a market cap of $222.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 56.22%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

