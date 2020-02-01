Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $4.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,784,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,257. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.75 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $611,907.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $156.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

