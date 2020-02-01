Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,228 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,216 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,260,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.96.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total transaction of $1,488,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $138,694.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $9.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,144,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,295,389. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $259.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.56 and its 200-day moving average is $198.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market cap of $144.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.