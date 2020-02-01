StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) Price Hits $0.0479

StrongHands Masternode (CURRENCY:SHMN) traded up 42.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. StrongHands Masternode has a market cap of $87,562.00 and approximately $29.00 worth of StrongHands Masternode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands Masternode coin can now be purchased for about $0.0479 or 0.00000510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, StrongHands Masternode has traded up 58.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00021563 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00122484 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00037597 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000220 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000975 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About StrongHands Masternode

SHMN is a coin. StrongHands Masternode’s total supply is 1,828,620 coins. The official website for StrongHands Masternode is www.stronghands.info/masternodes . StrongHands Masternode’s official Twitter account is @shmnofficial

StrongHands Masternode Coin Trading

StrongHands Masternode can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands Masternode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands Masternode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands Masternode using one of the exchanges listed above.

