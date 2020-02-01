Strs Ohio Acquires 381 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at $258,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 55,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,939,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,622 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total value of $704,872.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.98, for a total value of $308,336.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,082 shares of company stock worth $3,221,567 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $286.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.50 and a 12 month high of $305.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $271.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $366.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

FDS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.00.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.