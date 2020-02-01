Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 247.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,803 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 289,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,398,000 after buying an additional 66,989 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 13,762.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

NUVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.47.

NUVA stock opened at $77.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.06. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $81.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.75, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.68.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. NuVasive had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $239,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 29,469 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $2,150,942.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,629,083 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

