Strs Ohio Buys 12,702 Shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 127.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,702 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Axis Capital by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Axis Capital by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Axis Capital by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 733,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,929,000 after purchasing an additional 77,912 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Axis Capital by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 480,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,108,000 after purchasing an additional 112,343 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axis Capital by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AXS opened at $64.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.76. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $67.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.29.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Axis Capital had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.61) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Axis Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 65.08%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AXS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axis Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.71.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

